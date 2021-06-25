Authorities are investigating the fatal June 8 shooting of 15-year-old boy

 

KANSAS – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred near a Kansas Elementary School.

Police say they have two juvenile suspects in custody.

They took the juveniles (17-year-old and 16-year-old) into custody and they will face charges in Wyandotte County.

About the incident – it occurred in the 6600 Block of Cleveland near Hazel Grove Elementary School.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found the 15-year-old boy on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

His name is Kaden Bauswell.

The suspect fled in a vehicle just before police arrived.