Wyandotte County, KS

Authorities are investigating the fatal June 8 shooting of 15-year-old boy

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 16 days ago
KANSAS – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred near a Kansas Elementary School.

Police say they have two juvenile suspects in custody.

They took the juveniles (17-year-old and 16-year-old) into custody and they will face charges in Wyandotte County.

About the incident – it occurred in the 6600 Block of Cleveland near Hazel Grove Elementary School.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found the 15-year-old boy on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

His name is Kaden Bauswell.

The suspect fled in a vehicle just before police arrived.

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

