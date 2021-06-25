Cancel
Kansas State

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing more than $556,000 from the University of Kansas Medical Center

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 15 days ago
KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Michael Tae Kim Ahlers and he also stole money from the KUMC Research Institute and the KU Endowment.

He pleaded guilty in February to bank fraud and filing a false tax return.

Tae Kim Ahlers was ordered to pay $680,000 in restitution.

He was an administrative officer of the KUMC Occupational Therapy Education Department between 2009 and 2015.

According to authorities, Tae Kim Ahlers spent the money on gambling, vacations, golf club memberships and sports tickets.

