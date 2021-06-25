Cancel
Public Health

Masks, Messaging And COVID: Ed Yong On Why Public Health Is A Shared Responsibility

waer.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC now says if you’ve had a COVID vaccine, the choice is yours to wear a mask. Science writer Ed Yong says that’s bad public health PR. We’ll hear why he thinks the message to the nation must be: saving other people’s lives is a shared responsibility. Guest. Ed...

www.waer.org
