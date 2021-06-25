Cancel
Makeup

Laura Mercier Rose Rouge & Plum Sublime Rouge Essentiel Lipsticks Review & Swatches

temptalia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Mercier Rose Rouge Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick ($32.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium red with cooler, blue undertones and a satin finish. It had rich color payoff that applied evenly and smoothly to my lips without emphasizing my lip texture. The texture was lightweight, thin, and velvety smooth, which helped glide comfortably across my lips but prevented it from sliding around while worn. It stayed on nicely for six hours, left a stain behind, and felt lightly moisturizing while worn.

