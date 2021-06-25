Laura Mercier Rose Rouge & Plum Sublime Rouge Essentiel Lipsticks Review & Swatches

If you think people occupying luxury beauty lists are only celebrities and those with near-celebrity bank accounts (AKA not us), you’re in for a treat. Luxury beauty isn’t all about the glitz and glamour; there’s something to be said for spending a little extra money on a product with the best ingredients, good packaging, and a brand ethos you can stand behind. Splurging on beauty products every once in a while is a privilege our team is excited to partake in—a little more than we’d like to admit—and we’re here to share all the splurges that ended up being worth the coin. From skincare to makeup to tools, use this as your guide the next time you have a little extra cash.