The following amendment has been made to the Directorate Change announcement released by Cake Box Holdings plc on 30 June 2021 under RNS number 5146D. The sentence "Cake Box, the specialist retailer of fresh cream cakes, today announces the appointment of Alison Green to the Board as an Independent Non-executive Director, with immediate effect." has been replaced by "Cake Box, the specialist retailer of fresh cream cakes, today announces the appointment of Alison Green to the Board as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective following the Company's AGM on 6th August 2021."