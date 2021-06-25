This Taco Meatloaf Recipe Is A Spicy Twist On Taco Night

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner.

Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw together a meal are taco shells, meat or beans and all the fixings. But mixing things up a little bit can help keep your taco night from getting too bland. Taco night is supposed to be spicy, after all!

Recipes that give your usual meal a little twist are so refreshing when you’re in a recipe rut. This taco meatloaf recipe from blogger Jennifer at Plowing Through Life does just that, transforming your usual taco night into something new and different.

Plowing Through Life

Plowing Through Life’s Best Taco Meatloaf recipe makes the meat the star of the show. The taco meat and all its savory flavors won’t get tucked inside a crunchy or soft taco shell. But you’ll still get a bit of that crunch thanks to this recipe’s clever trick of using a favorite snack chip in the mix — Doritos!

Meatloaf has seen a lot of makeovers beyond mom’s classic version, from french onion meatloaf to Philly cheesesteak meatloaf. Now, it’s time to give this mealtime some Mexican spice.

To make these easy mini taco meatloaves, you’ll need both ground beef and ground pork, plus taco seasoning, a bag of Doritos and a few other ingredients.

The original recipe provides all the ingredient quantities and preparation instructions, so check that out to make sure you have everything you need and read Jennifer’s tips for making them. You can serve this with a side of rice, vegetables or a salad to round out the meal.

For a quick and easy alternative to the typical taco night, these mini taco meatloaves are too good not to try. In less than an hour, they’ll be ready to serve — and add a little spice to your dinner time.