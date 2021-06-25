Cancel
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Dressed All 6 Of Their Kids In Suits For ‘Boss Baby 2’ Premiere

By Kate Streit
 16 days ago

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attended the premiere of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” on June 22 in New York City with all six of their children in tow, dressed in adorable matching suits. The proud parents also wore suits in honor of the Boss Baby character voiced by dad Alec Baldwin. They completed the look with the character’s signature aviator sunglasses and briefcase.

Their brood includes Carmen Gabriela, 7; Maria Lucia Victoria, 3 months; Rafael Thomas, 6; Leonardo Angel Charles, 4; Romeo Alejandro David, 3; and Edward “Edu” Pao Lucas, 9 months. The whole family was (mostly) all smiles for the big event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMm2h_0afGwtoV00

Aww! This marks the first time the entire clan has walked the red carpet together.

Both Alec, 63, and Hilaria, 37, posted additional images of the children to Instagram as well.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business is the sequel to 2017’s “The Boss Baby,” an animated feature about a baby who has the mind of an adult and works at Baby Corp. In the sequel, Amy Sedaris will join the cast as a new boss baby, Tina Templeton. It will hit theaters on July 2 and be available to stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntfR5_0afGwtoV00

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the definition of opposites attract, and together they have one unique family,” reads the podcast’s description on Apple Podcasts. “On their new podcast, they’re having real conversations about issues that matter. All to help inspire positive dialogue in the world. Together with friends, specialists, authors and doctors, they’ll discuss relationships, marriage, parenting and more to help us listen and learn about each other. Because ‘What’s One More’ of the thing you love most in this world, be it family, friends, meals, or anything you cherish, when you’re trying to motivate the world to accept one another.”

So far, guests have included actor Leslie Jordan and comic, actor and host Howie Mandel and his wife, Terry.

