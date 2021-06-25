Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Afghans who worked as interpreters for US troops hold rally

By KATHY GANNON
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cwr68_0afGwZM500

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A small group of Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. military rallied on Friday near the American Embassy in Kabul, protesting the red tape that stands in the way of their leaving Afghanistan.

The protest comes amid a push to get Afghan interpreters and others who helped the U.S. out of the country as American and NATO troops complete their pullout. The protesters in Kabul said they are victims of a bureaucratic nightmare as they try to escape abroad.

Many — even those who have not been directly threatened — say they fear for their lives, despite assurances from the Taliban they would not be targeted.

The former interpreters said the situation is increasingly urgent. Many had their special immigration visas approved, only to see them later denied, allegedly because of minor discrepancies in their statements from one interview to another. Others had been denied outright or were approved but were still waiting for the visas.

One of the men, Omid Mahmoodi, said he was not moved by President Joe Biden's promise on Thursday that Afghans who had helped the U.S. military during the last nearly 20 years would not be left behind.

“We think he is lying,” said Mahmoodi, who worked as a translator in 2018 . “Time is running out.”

Lately, it's become evident that the deadline for the last of the 2,500-3,5000 U.S. troops and 7,000 allied NATO soldiers to leave Afghanistan has been accelerated. Biden had said the last of the troops would be home no later than Sept. 11 but it has become increasingly clear that th e last soldiers would be gone from Afghanistan as early as next month.

Hezat Shah, who said he worked as an interpreter in southern Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold, said he risked his life each time he stepped into an armored vehicle with the Americans.

He said he does not trust a Taliban statement from last month that they would not seek revenge against those who worked with the Americans or helped Western interests.

“They are not to be trusted ... they are lying,” said Shah.

Biden faces strong criticism from some Republicans for pulling out of Afghanistan, even though President Donald Trump made the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces by May 2021.

The Taliban are today stronger than they have ever been since the 2001 invasion to topple their regime for harboring Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida chief, and have control over roughly half of Afghanistan, mostly rural areas. There is deep insecurity and fear of violence from the Taliban and the many heavily armed U.S.-allied warlords once the U.S. withdraws. Increasing lawlessness and a recent move to resurrect militias to fight a Taliban surge has further fired fears of a violent future for Afghanistan

Later on Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, are meeting with Biden at the White House.

As past experience not just from Afghanistan but also Iraq has shown, the vetting process to qualify for a special immigration visa could sometimes takes years, with multiple interviews — and the smallest contradiction from one interview to the next would be enough to disqualify an applicant.

Steve Miska, author of Baghdad Underground Railroad, which tells of the challenges faced by interpreters and their struggles to find a new life in America, said the “bureaucracy is a mess.”

“I don’t think the process was intentionally designed to be self-defeating. However, 9/11 created a hypervigilant U.S. response to terrorism,” Miska said in an email to The Associated Press. “The good intentions of the disparate intelligence community has created an extremely challenging process."

Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, who applied for his visa in 2012, was at first accepted but then rejected, said that in one interview he mentioned having three cousins, and later erroneously changed the figure. Mahmoodi, the other interpreter, said he mentioned an uncle and claimed he forgot to mention the uncle's death in a subsequent interview, and was disqualified.

“Then they say you are lying, but I just didn't remember,” said Mahmoodi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
50K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Protest Riot#Afghans#Nato#Time#Americans#Western#Republicans#Al Qaida#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldLas Vegas Herald

Pak's envoy, Ahmad Khan, warns of deploying militia

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Saturday warned that deployment of militias against Taliban could make things worse in Afghanistan. As per Geo News, on Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan -- whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 -- vowed to back...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan women carry guns in streets, protest Taliban as country struggles

Women have taken up arms in heavily-contested regions of Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make nationwide gains during the US military’s withdrawal. The US continued its drawdown of troops, keeping to President Biden’s promised deadline, which aims for a full withdrawal by Sept. 11 – a date he said Thursday would now be Aug. 31. However, Afghanistan has already struggled to stand on its own.
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghanistan: Taliban imposes severe restrictions on women

Balkh [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Residents of Balkh were stupefied to receive distributed leaflets by the Taliban wherein they were ordered to follow strict rules that are similar to those they had imposed on Afghans when they last governed the country from 1996 to 2001. Gul Rahim Niazman and Roshan...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China blames US for Afghan issue amid troops withdrawal

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): China has blamed the United States for the ongoing security crisis in Afghanistan and said Washington is withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country by dumping the war on the Afghan people. "The US disregards its responsibilities and duties and withdraws troops from Afghanistan hastily,...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghan troops tell of carrying wounded to Tajikistan after commanders fled

Afghan soldiers have described carrying their wounded comrades across the border to Tajikistan after being abandoned by their commanders when the Taliban seized a key border crossing. The soldiers -- part of a group of more than 1,000 who fled to Tajikistan when the insurgents took Shir Khan Bandar at the end of June -- were talking to AFP this week after being flown back to Afghanistan. As they spoke the Taliban were making sweeping advances across Afghanistan, and now claim to be in control of 85 percent of the country. Their latest offensive started in early May as the United States and NATO began the final troop withdrawal following a 20-year occupation sparked by the September 11 attacks.
POTUSNew York Post

Pentagon acknowledges ‘deteriorating security situation’ in Afghanistan

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson acknowledged Friday that there was a “deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan following the US troop withdrawal — despite President Biden downplaying the consequences. “What we have seen is a deteriorating security situation on the ground, no question about that, that the Taliban continues to take district...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Growing safety concerns for Afghan translators as U.S. troops withdraw

As the Taliban claims to control a majority of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns over the safety of thousands of Afghan contractors and translators who worked with U.S. troops. While President Biden said there is a home for them in the U.S., a translator tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that he’s gotten a lot of announcements but no action.
POTUSBBC

Biden defends decision to end Afghan military operation

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw military forces from Afghanistan, saying that US operations will end on 31 August. The fourth US president to oversee the war also defended the speed of the US withdrawal, saying it saved lives. Mr Biden's speech comes as the Taliban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy