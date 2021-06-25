The family of Roger Renwick is hosting a celebration of life for him on July 31. Renwick died Dec. 28, 2020. He was an accountant in Fenton for 60 years after taking over his father’s accounting business. His mother was the librarian in town for 30 years (Margaret E. Renwick). He was recognized by many in town by wearing his Hawaiian themed shirts and patronizing the local restaurants daily. Renwick served with Holly Volunteer Ambulance for 25 years. At the time of his death, he had served on the Genesee County Board for 20 years and was still serving on it. He was an active member of the community. Renwick’s family invites his many former clients and friends to join them for a Hawaiian-themed Ice Cream Social to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 31, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Benchmark Church, 5530 Runyan Lake Rd., Fenton. They will have a butterfly release at 3 p.m.