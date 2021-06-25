Cancel
Music

Doja Cat Makes Pop Weird Again With 'Planet Her'

By Brittany Spanos
Middletown Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat is a weirdo, but that’s why and how we fell in love with her. Her first big taste of viral fame was, after all, a song about cows. In the years since “Mooo!” the world can’t quite shake one of pop’s preeminent internet trolls (only Lil Nas X can compete). She’s weathered the types of controversies that would force a duller star to dim completely: offensive tweets, “showing feet in racial chat rooms,” bad Covid takes. But if the last year of Doja Cat’s internet, radio, award show and chart dominance have taught us anything, it’s that our Edgelord-in-Chief is going to be sticking around for a long time, no matter what.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Minaj
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Kesha
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Creativity#Drugs#Hitmaker#Afrobeat
Related
MusicTMZ.com

Doja Cat's Album Release Party Brings 'Planet Her' to Hollywood

Doja Cat brought her world to Hollywood ... with a lavish bash to celebrate her new music. The rapper threw a star-studded party Thursday night to mark the release of her album, "Planet Her" ... and some of the biggest names in the biz were there, looking just as out of this world as the party itself.
Musicwhqr.org

Music Critic Picks Favorite Listens On Doja Cat's 'Planet Her'

The pop singer and rapper Doja Cat is out with her third studio album, "Planet Her." She got her start by making quirky rap videos on YouTube in the early 2010s, and now the 25-year-old has had three Grammy nominations, Top 10 hits, and her songs often go viral on TikTok. But all that success isn't without controversy. Journalist Briana Younger walks us through some of the album's standout tracks.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

The Predictions Are In! Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Set To Sell…

Doja Cat is looking to pounce with her new album ‘Planet Her.’. Unleashed this week, the set arrives armed with the momentum of preceding LP ‘Hot Pink’ and recent singles ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘You Right (ft. The Weeknd).’. As reported, the project is off to a flying start on...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Unveils "Planet Her" Deluxe Ft. Gunna & Eve

Doja Cat has been building the anticipation for her third studio album, Planet Her over the past year. A steady stream of hit singles kept fans satisfied until the entire body of work was out but she isn't holding back from releasing even more tracks now that Planet Her dropped. At the wee hours of Sunday morning, she slid through with the official deluxe edition to the project which boasts an additional five tracks. Two new guest features pop up on the tracklist. An extended version of "You Right" ft. The Weeknd was added to the tracklist along with collaborations alongside Gunna and the Ruff Ryders' First Lady Eve who appears on "Tonight."
MusicBillboard

Doja Cat Ropes in Eve For Slinky 'Planet Her' Bonus Track 'Tonight'

After dropping her Planet Her album last week, Doja Cat issued a deluxe edition that features a slinky duet with Eve called "Tonight." Over plucked guitars, chiming bells and a spare beat, Doja comes on strong in the first verse, singing, "I know you're going home to your lady, tonight/ So baby, can you just be with me tonight?/ I know that it seems wrong and crazy, tonight/ So baby, can you just be with me tonight?"
Beauty & Fashionthatgrapejuice.net

Doja Cat ‘Planet Her’ Sales Prediction Revised UPWARD As ‘Kiss Me More’ Contends for Hot 100 #1

Fans of ‘Kiss Me More’ crooner Doja Cat wanted more, and more is exactly what they received courtesy of the deluxe edition of her third studio album, ‘Planet Her.’. Released June 26 (just a day after its original incarnation), the updated version expanded the set’s tracklist to 19 songs and includes appearances from fellow rappers Eve, Gunna, and others. As Cat’s beloved fan base, affectionately called #Kittens, continue to consume the set and its re-release at a historic rate (see: biggest album debut by a female rapper in Spotify history), their hard work has boosted its predicted first-week sale figure.
Petshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Reveals She Lost Her Teeth While Biting A Cookie

Doja Cat is known for her quirky--and slightly chaotic personality. The 25-year-old California native recently released her third studio album Planet Her, which featured a star-studded line-up of guests like Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA, with additional features from Eve and Gunna on the deluxe edition.
MusicNewsTimes

Tyler, the Creator Bests Doja Cat on Artists 500 Chart

Tyler, the Creator beat Doja Cat to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper topped the chart for the first time after pulling in 163.6 million song streams for the week of June 25th through July 1st. The achievement followed the release of Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 140.1 million song streams to help it move 167,100 album-equivalent units.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Doja Cat scores number-two debut album with ‘Planet Her’

Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, shot the singer into space — the space just shy of the top of the Billboard album chart. The singer’s new release debuts at number two on the Billboard 200 with 109,000 units sold. It’s Doja’s best sales week, and the album is her highest-charting release yet, besting the number-nine peak of her previous album, Hot Pink.
Musicgetindianews.com

Doja Cat Planet Her Album Review: Where To listen? Song names, Music Artists, and More!

Satisfactory news for the fans of Doja Cat who are always keen to listen to her music albums. The third album of Doja Cat is finally out and holding the attention of the music lovers and creating chaos. Doja Cat is a popular pop star, a hottie, and an edge lord. She is quite popular amongst the youth and now again in the talk after releasing its third album titled “Planet Her”. She echos an e-girl who used to make fart jokes and has around 70,000 followers on Twitter which is more than masterful. On 11th June, Cat released the second single “Need to Know” from her 3rd studio album, Planet Her. This music produced by hitmaker Dr. Luke.
Musicloudersound.com

Plini v Doja Cat: did she really swipe the Aussie prog hero's guitar riff?

Three weeks before the release of Impulse Voices, Plini’s phone blew up with angry messages from his fans. During the MTV EMAs, American singer and rapper Doja Cat had surprised viewers with a version of her hit Say So and people were quick to notice similarities to the song’s newly added guitar solo and the title track from Plini’s 2016 album, Handmade Cities.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat scores No 1 with ‘Kiss Me More’

Song is featured on her Planet Her album that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Global superstar Doja Cat hits No. 1 at Top 40 radio with “. ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit No. 1 at rhythm radio and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat & Gunna Croon Together On "Why Why"

On an album that has had an interesting band of features, including J.I.D. and Young Thug, Doja Cat keeps adding to what's already Planet Her's lengthy list. Recruiting the latter's labelmate, Gunna, the two bounce off each other seamlessly on "Why Why." At this point, every song she drops seems...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat, G Herbo, & Big Sean Highlight "Fire Emoji" This Week

With the summer in full swing, numerous artists have been bringing out some incredible projects and it seems like the releases won't be slowing down anytime soon. This is great news for hip-hop fans everywhere, as every single week, they are getting blessed with some huge releases from the biggest artists in the game. Just last week, we saw new albums from Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. This week, we got projects from Yungeen Ace, G Herbo, and even Young Buck, and we're sure some of you are giving these albums a thorough listen.

