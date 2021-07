Eric Church has just released a new single called “Heart On Fire.” He wrote the song by himself for his Heart & Soul project, and as he tells us, it got the entire creative process started. “So, ‘Heart On Fire’ was the first song we recorded when we got to North Carolina. I wrote this song by myself, but I already had this song on the rails and we were heading down the path of what this was going to be. I thought we needed to kind of break the ice and get started on something, you know, we were doing something that was tough to do – writing the song the same day we were record it. This was the song that was kind of the icebreaker for the whole project, and I credit this song a lot for getting us to where we ended up getting to with the project.”