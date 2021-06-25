Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/21)
Rihanna was DENIED entry to a New York club because she didn't have an I.D….and the internet has jokes!. VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien bid farewell and celebrate the 'intersection of smart and stupid' on his final Late Night Show…and try not to cry! He thanked Lisa Kudrow for convincing him to go for it, Lorne Michaels of "SNL" who thought he'd be a great host and David Letterman, for appearing on his NBC show when many thought it was about to tank.