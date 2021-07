The Apple Watch is often regarded as one of the best smartwatches in the industry. While that’s mainly because the Apple Watch is indeed a fantastic product, it’s also partly because there’s no stiff competition on the Android side of things. Wear OS has been ignored for a long time by Google, and it was only recently they announced during Google I/O 2021 that Wear OS would receive yet another attempt of revival with the help of a partnership with Samsung. While this is certainly exciting, we’re yet to see watches with the new version of Wear OS, and existing watches (even Google is unsure of the compatibility) still haven’t received the update either.