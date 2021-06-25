Cancel
Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Be Top 5 Rookie Wideout

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 16 days ago

Despite being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to have a solid start to his NFL career.

"I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft,” St. Brown told reporters. “That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind, and it just motivates me to do more."

In a recent ranking of rookie wideouts, CBS Sports expects St. Brown to be the third-most productive. Only Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals and Elijah Moore of the Jets are expected to produce more in their first season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbDJZ_0afGuQL800
Detroit Lions

"There were plenty of receivers in the 2021 class more explosive than St. Brown. Not many ran more routes -- and ran them better -- than the USC product," Chris Trapasso writes. "And while he had moments of clear discomfort with his hands, St. Brown also hauled in a variety of wayward tosses from 2022 draft prospect Kedon Slovis on his way to nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns in six games during the Trojans shortened season. He went over 1,000 yards in 2019."

Scott Mitchell Still Believes He Could Have Won Super Bowl with Lions

Read more on former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell believing he could have won a Super Bowl in Detroit

4 Keys to Success for Dan Campbell

Read more on the four keys to success for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Who Has More Pressure to Succeed: Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff?

Which quarterback has the most pressure to succeed in 2021?

With new signal-caller Jared Goff looking to kick off his tenure in Detroit on the right foot, having a receiver he can rely upon will ease any uneasiness he may be experiencing heading into the 2021 season.

"St. Brown reminded me a lot of Robert Woods as a prospect," Trapasso pens. "And, who was a favorite target of new Lions quarterback Jared Goff during his time with the Rams? That's right! Robert Woods!"

