Song You Need to Know: Conclave, 'All That I Need'

Paul McCartney has welcomed Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back as proof that he is not to blame for The Beatles’ split.The forthcoming film by The Lord of the Rings director tells the story behind the band’s final album Let It Be, which was released in 1970. It is believed that the documentary will challenge rumours that the band fought constantly in their later years.In the months following McCartney’s exit from The Beatles in April 1970, he also filed a lawsuit calling for the band’s formal dissolution. As a result, the musician has largely been accused of causing the split.McCartney...