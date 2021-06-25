Wine pick: Ippolito Mabilia Ciro Rose’ 2019, Italy

“I cook with wine, sometimes I even add it to the food.” ~ W.C. Fields. The age of miracles is still upon us, but the world functions as if everything depends on humanity rather than God. We have taken the wine and turned it back into the water. Instead of trusting in an infinite God, we settle for believing in our finite selves. Self-reliance coupled with humanism leads to a life driven by self-propulsion. Society is doing everything it can to take truth and God out of the mainstream of life. It started in the secular world and eventually found its way into religious circles. We have watered down the Word of God and are earnestly attempting to turn the wine back into the water. Our only hope is divine intervention, where God must prove Himself once again, as Jesus did when He performed His first miracle in Caanan.¹ Blessed are those who know where the wine comes from, give the glory where glory is due, and enjoy the wine with a grateful heart. Thankfully, many continue to share their wine and the history of its origins with all who can hear, see, think, and do.