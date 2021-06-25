Podcast #634 – AMD Fidelity FX! Windows 11 is nigh! SK Hynix P31 & ASRock Taichi Reviews, P5800X + More!

Microsoft has integrated many new features in Windows 11, some of which are already available to try out in its initial Insider Preview build. Android app emulation will arrive in later builds, but improved Snap Assist options are some of the most useful features we have noticed so far. A change that we have not encountered is the one that Microsoft has made to the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). While the current build still shows a Green Screen of Death, as is the case with beta versions, The Verge reports that Microsoft will switch to a Black Screen for the release build.