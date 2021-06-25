Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Podcast #634 – AMD Fidelity FX! Windows 11 is nigh! SK Hynix P31 & ASRock Taichi Reviews, P5800X + More!

By PCPer Staff
PC Perspective
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the show talks about burgers and smoked meats. Do not watch hungry. Another part of the show is very dusty, wear a mask. Windows 11 is close and looks good for gaming actually. AMD Fidelity FX is here, and also looks pretty good to improve the gaming experience. The global chip shortage continues to take a dump on gaming. Fallout: London looks like a good game mod, assuming they finish it. Management shake up at Intel, the FAAAST P5800x is not for gaming really. And the unfortunate loss of John McAfee …

pcper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Hynix#Taichi#Asrock#Amd Fidelity Fx#Pcper#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Podcast
News Break
AMD
Related
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review: AMD and Nvidia in harmony

Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro is a great gaming laptop with a bright 16-inch QHD display, a fantastic keyboard, and speedy performance by way of an unlikely AMD and Nvidia pairing. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specs. Price: $1,529. CPU:...
Computerssoftpedia.com

ASRock B450M Pro4 R2.0 BIOS 5.20

- Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 2000, 3000 and 5000 Series Desktop Processors. - Supports DDR4 3200+ (OC) - 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC892/897 Audio Codec) - 4 x SATA3, 1 x Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4) - 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Front, 4 Rear) - Realtek...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 11 may support Intel 7th gen, AMD Zen 1 CPUs in the future

Microsoft announced today that they might lower the Windows 11 system requirements to allow Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 CPUs to use the new operating system. When Microsoft announced Windows 11, they also released new system requirements that significantly reduced the variety of compatible CPUs and other hardware.
ComputersMacworld

Macworld Podcast: What Windows 11 means for the Mac

The latest version of Windows is here. What is Microsoft doing with its operating system, and what could it mean for the Mac? We talk about Windows 11 and macOS in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. This is episode 749 with Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon. Get...
Softwarenotebookcheck.net

Windows 11: Microsoft reacts to AMD and Intel supported processors by expanding testing to Zen 1 and 7th Generation Core families

Shortly after Microsoft revealed Windows 11, it announced which processors its new OS would support. Surprisingly, the company had decided to omit any AMD or Intel processor older than the Ryzen 2000 and Intel 8th Generation Core series. Hence, viable processor series like the AMD Ryzen 1000 and Intel 7th Generation Core were omitted, knocking over a dozen Surface devices out of contention for Windows 11, too.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft further confirms Windows 11 block for pre 8th gen/AMD Zen 2/Qualcomm 7 CPUs

Microsoft just released the first build of Windows 11 for Insiders, but a Windows 11 block on pre 8th gen Intel chips has been getting a lot of attention over the weekend. Microsoft today has confirmed and clarified a somewhat controversial stance that CPUs less than 8th generation (Intel) will not meet the requirements for a Windows 11 installation once it's released this fall. During the Windows Insider testing period, Microsoft had already announced that Insiders will be exempt from the block, but only for the life of the beta. Some changes to the stance may be forthcoming, as the blog post details:
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Windows 11: The Blue Screen of Death is no more

Microsoft has integrated many new features in Windows 11, some of which are already available to try out in its initial Insider Preview build. Android app emulation will arrive in later builds, but improved Snap Assist options are some of the most useful features we have noticed so far. A change that we have not encountered is the one that Microsoft has made to the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). While the current build still shows a Green Screen of Death, as is the case with beta versions, The Verge reports that Microsoft will switch to a Black Screen for the release build.
Computerswccftech.com

MSI Unveils Huge List of Windows 11 TPM 2.0 Compliant Motherboards Based on AMD & Intel Chipsets

MSI has not only listed down the motherboard chipset support but also listed down each individual motherboard variant that is ready for Windows 11 support. As per the manufacturer, all Intel 100-series motherboards and AMD Ryzen motherboards have TPM 2.0 functionality integrated within them. As such, you don't require any external TPM 2.0 module and only need to enable it through the BIOS. You can see the chipset and motherboard support list from MSI below:
Computerswindowscentral.com

Building a PC? These ASRock motherboards will work with Windows 11

ASRock outlines which of its motherboards will work with Windows 11. The listed motherboards meet the TPM 2.0 minimum requirement for the operating system through Intel PTT or AMD CPU fTPM. The guide from ASRock also explains how to enable Intel PTT or AMD CPU fTPM through a system's BIOS.
SoftwareTechSpot

AMD's CPUs lose ground to Intel, Windows 7 gains users in latest Steam Survey

TL;DR: The Steam hardware survey for June has just arrived, and it’s not good news for AMD. Having seen its CPU share among participants grow for months on end before finally passing the 30% mark in May, team red experienced a decline of -1.72% in June, dropping down to 28.4%. Looking at graphics cards, the RTX 2060 saw the biggest increase, while the RTX 3070 moved into the top 15. Most surprising of all, more people are using Windows 7!
Computerswindowsreport.com

AMD drops in user prefference, while Windows 7 makes a comeback

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. The latest Steam survey for June 2021 brought back some pretty unexpected results. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy