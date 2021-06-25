Podcast #634 – AMD Fidelity FX! Windows 11 is nigh! SK Hynix P31 & ASRock Taichi Reviews, P5800X + More!
Part of the show talks about burgers and smoked meats. Do not watch hungry. Another part of the show is very dusty, wear a mask. Windows 11 is close and looks good for gaming actually. AMD Fidelity FX is here, and also looks pretty good to improve the gaming experience. The global chip shortage continues to take a dump on gaming. Fallout: London looks like a good game mod, assuming they finish it. Management shake up at Intel, the FAAAST P5800x is not for gaming really. And the unfortunate loss of John McAfee …pcper.com