Valkyrie Riders Roll Into Athens For National Rally

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Last week many Athens residents were both surprised and curious when a flurry of motorcycles descended on Court Street. Over 200 members of the Valkyrie Riders Cruiser Club got a police escort down Court Street, as Athens residents stopped on the sidewalks to watch them pass. In front of Ohio University’s College Green, residents and riders alike perused the street full of parked motorcycles, all of them Honda Valkyries.