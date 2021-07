1. HW: Will good earnings be “good” enough? We don’t know. How high will central bankers allow inflation to overshoot? 5% 7% 10%? We don’t know. "If I do the number-crunching, I put the market at about 4% overvalued. The upside potential between now and the end of 2021 is 0.4%, which is a pretty low number. You never get these numbers exactly right, but it's certainly not a very compelling number."