Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress workers on Saturday staged a protest against the hike in LPG prices by throwing gas cylinders in Dewas' Meetha Taalab. Speaking to ANI, one of the Youth Congress workers said, "PM Modi is not able to control inflation in the country. He should resign. We demand immediate rollback of LPG price hike."The LPG prices have doubled in the last 7 years. An LPG refill which cost Rs 410.50 per cylinder on March 1, 2014, now costs Rs 834.50, which is more than double.