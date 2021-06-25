Cancel
UPDATE 2-BRF buys Brazil pet food firm Mogiana Alimentos

Agriculture Online
 15 days ago

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor BRF SA will pay for its acquisition of pet food company Mogiana Alimentos with cash on hand, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said in an interview on Friday. The deal marks BRF's second acquisition for an undisclosed value in the sector this...

www.agriculture.com
