Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

India, France host UN event on countering terror financing

dallassun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], June 25 (ANI): India along with France on Friday co-hosted a virtual event focussing on countering financing of terrorism in the post -COVID landscape at the second United Nations Counter-terrorism week. Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday tweeted: "Delighted to co-host with FranceUN...

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Ani#Franceun Partners#Ctweek#National Risk Assessment#Cash#Usd#Mnre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Nigeria
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Germany
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Brazil
News Break
United Nations
Related
United NationsUN News Centre

Second United Nations High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States (28-30 June 2021) - Session 2, Breakout session C

Theme: Countering and Preventing Terrorism in the Age of Transformative Technologies: Addressing the Challenges of the New Decade.SESSION II: Parallel breakout discussions - Prevention in the age of transformative technologiesBreakout session C: The critical roles of civil society and local actors in building partnerships for prevention.Terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism pose a persistent and evolving threat to international peace and security. It is exacerbating conflict, human rights violations, and undermining sustainable development efforts. While the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Member States to accelerate the adoption and use of many pre-existing and new technologies, terrorist and violent extremist groups have also adapted quickly to the situation. That is why we must redouble our commitment to sustaining the momentum and innovative actions against the evolving global scourge of terrorism.The Conference will provide a platform for Member States, United Nations entities, international and regional organizations, civil society, and the private sector to exchange information, experiences, and good practices, and explore further cooperation under the following thematic sessions, including interactive break-out discussions:• The global scourge of terrorism: assessment of current threats and emerging trends for the next decade (Member States only) • Prevention in the age of transformative technologies • Prevention through sports and behavioural insights to unite communities and build resilient societies • The critical roles of civil society and local actors in building partnerships for prevention • Upholding human rights while countering terrorism in the age of transformative technologies • Responding to new and evolving counter-terrorism challenges in the next decade • Multilateralism as a counter-terrorism priority in the new decade.
Worldbuffalonynews.net

India at UN raises concern on use of drones for terrorism

New York [US], June 29 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) expressed concern at United Nations (UN) over misuse of information and communication technology for terrorist propaganda and radicalisation and called on the attention of the UN member states on the possibility of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes. Speaking at...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China wait for an opportunity to enter Afghanistan

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is of geopolitical importance. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan. The war-torn country could also provide access to Iran and the Middle East, and a route to the Indian Ocean and on to Africa, reported Fox News.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Need of coordinated approach in counter-terrorism agendas'

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Noting that the world is witnessing a dangerous and worrying trend of an increase in the number of children being recruited and involved in terrorism-related activities, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said there is need for a more coordinated approach in implementing the child protection and counter-terrorism agendas.
Worlddallassun.com

India reaffirms to Syrian-led UN-facilitated process

New York [US], July 10 (ANI): India, while joining the consensus on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution on Friday (local time), reaffirmed its commitment to Syrian-led, Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process. Permanent Representative/Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti while explaining India's vote on Syria said, "India...
Economyu.today

Crypto Bill in India Finally Ready: Finance Minister

India’s much-anticipated new law on cryptocurrency regulations will be included into the agenda of the monsoon parliament session. Wait is over: Indian parliamentarians will discuss crypto in July. According to the interview India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, gave to a local media outlet The Hindu, India’s cryptocurrency bill is finally...
Politics94.3 Jack FM

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Syria aid access

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has proposed that the U.N. Security Council extend aid access into Syria from Turkey for six months in response to a rival bid by Western council members to renew the long-running U.N. cross-border aid operation for 12 months, diplomats said. After not engaging in negotiations...
SocietyVoice of America

Jailed Priest’s Death Draws Criticism of India’s Anti-Terrorism Law

NEW DELHI - The death of an 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest in Mumbai has turned the spotlight on India’s tough anti-terror law, which rights activists and critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government say is being used to stifle dissent. Stan Swamy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

India blacklists N Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock, cancels visa

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): YouTuber Karl Rock of New Zealand-origin has been restricted from entering India till next year for violating multiple visa norms, government sources confirmed on Saturday. Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the vlogger, was found doing business activities on a tourist...
Healthdallassun.com

15 EU countriesrecognise Covishield vaccine: WHO Chief

Geneva [Switzerland], July 10 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said 15 countries in the European Union (EU) now recognise Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for travellers. In a tweet, Swaminathan said, "15...
Traveldallassun.com

Fresh COVID-19 fears boost domestic travel in France

PARIS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- As the start of the summer holiday season coincides with the Delta strain becoming the dominant variant of COVID-19, some French holidaymakers are forced to make last-minute adjustments to their vacation plans, opting for domestic destinations instead. Rita Ranc, a 43-year-old accountant and mother of...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Why RSP deems Pak PM 'press freedom predator'

Paris [France], July 11 (ANI): An international media watchdog report, released earlier this week, has listed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a list of the world's 37 worst rulers in the area of press freedom. The report titled "Press freedom predators gallery - old tyrants, two women and a...
Agriculturedallassun.com

Shipping chaos kills 1 800 cattle, fuelling calls for animal ban

Last year, some 1 800 bulls left Spain for Turkey aboard a ship called the Elbeik. Due to Covid-19, the ship was unable to unload the animals, which died an agonising death, sparking an investigation. Spain's agriculture ministry referred the case to prosecutors at the national court. Now, as some...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

MUFG closes $163 million of financing fo 300 MW in India

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has closed a $163-million, five-year syndicated financing deal for a 300 MW solar plant in India. Developer Azure Power will build the plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The latest transaction marks another milestone for MUFG, as it is the third renewables project...
Businessdallassun.com

Paul Holmes' Davos Communications Summit Attracts CEOs from Global PR Companies

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Paul Holmes' Davos Communications Summit on Zoom attracted C-suite executives and global experts in the field of public communications. The event turned into one of the world's most successful online events to combine vision, expertise and guidance on the new post-pandemic world and the value-driven leadership. The summit, organized by the based in Davos, Switzerland World Communications Forum Association, was entitled 'The Pace of Change Won't Slow Down'.
Chinadallassun.com

China expresses outrage over British report

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): China has expressed outrage and firm opposition to a report published by a group of British lawmakers, urging the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government to take action against Beijing over its treatment of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang province. Chinese Embassy in Britain on...
Economydallassun.com

Montenegro Says Deal Reached To Temper Blow Of Massive China Loan

Montenegro's finance minister has announced a deal with three Western banks to help Podgorica hedge payments on a controversial billion-dollar Chinese loan for a highway project that put the small Balkan country in perilous financial straits. Finance Minister Milojko Spajic said on July 8 that the deal, with two unnamed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy