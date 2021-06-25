Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans & more sign on for Tubi and TikTok’s nostalgia reunion

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons will star in the second season of Ava DuVernay’s anthology series, “Cherish the Day.”. Production of the OWN drama series will begin in July, with Season 2 expected to debut next year. It will tell the love story of Ellis (Simmons) and Sunday (Bryant), who fell in love in high school and find themselves reunited in New Orleans. In the years that have passed, Ellis has transformed from a basketball player to a single father of two kids, while Sunday is a vegan celebrity chef on the precipice of fame. Each episode of the season-long narrative take place over the course of a single day in order to unveil the significance of both extraordinary and everyday moments to the functioning of a relationship. “Cherish the Day” is produced for OWN by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.