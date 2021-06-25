Cancel
Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans & more sign on for Tubi and TikTok’s nostalgia reunion

By Cillea Houghton
southernillinoisnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox’s streaming service Tubi is partnering with TikTok to travel back to the 90s and early 2000s with an event that reunites some of the era’s beloved film and TV stars. Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Paris Hilton (The Simple Life), Lacey Chabert (Party of Five), Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Brothers), and Joey Lawrence (Blossom) have signed on for the hour-long, nostalgia-filled event where they’ll answer trivia questions and engage in challenges connected to hit throwback shows Tubi offers, including Dawson’s Creek and Degrassi.

