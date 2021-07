Do you like to let a good old heart fart go free at home? Of course you do, it feels amazing, but not on your date. I have a married girlfriend and she still won’t poop or fart while he’s around and this marriage is going on 10 years. That’s too much for me to hide in a relationship, I’d rather hide those $200 shoes in my trunk. Farting is normal, because it’s apart of the digestion process and bacteria in your gut. You might also notice that you fart more when you eat certain foods that are more difficult to digest, like pinto or red beans, and some raw veggies cause us to fart up a storm.