High court expands eligibility for Clean Air Act exemption
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday said an expanded number of small refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements. The high court ruled 6-3 that a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an “extension” of that exemption. That's even if the refinery let a previous exemption granted by the Environmental Protection Agency lapse.www.wral.com