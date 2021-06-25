St. Charles Ward 1 Alderman Dan Stellato Resigns — Candidates Sought For Vacancy
St. Charles Alderman Dan Stellato has announced his resignation of his seat as alderman of Ward 1 following the City Council meeting Monday June 21, 2021. Stellato had been elected to City Council since 1995 and sat on the Liquor Control Commission. Stellato previously served as chairman of the Planning and Development, Government Services, and Government Operations committees, and he was a member of the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.kanecountyconnects.com