Box Truck Crashes on Highway 99 Bridge Near Elk Grove

Construction Area on Highway 99 Location of Box Truck Accident. A box truck accident blocked Highway 99’s northbound lanes on a bridge near Elk Grove on June 22, causing major delays. The accident happened at about 4:30 in the morning near the off-ramp for Dillard Road and was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The accident blocked two lanes, and there is construction ongoing at that bridge. A minor injury was reported in the crash. A tow truck was required to remove the large vehicle. The roadways were cleared at 7:23 a.m. An investigation into the cause of the box truck accident is underway by the CHP.