New research from Clarus Commerce reveals instant benefits are more impactful than loyalty points alone. Consumer expectations have drastically changed throughout the course of the pandemic, and while consumers are raising their standards for loyalty, they are also willing to pay for the benefits they find most valuable from retailers. According to newly released data from Clarus Commerce, the only company solely focused on building, managing and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for retailers, more than three-quarters (76%) of consumers say they would pay for a premium loyalty program like Amazon Prime or CVS CarePass in which they pay a fee in exchange for immediate, exclusive benefits.