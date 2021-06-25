Police Were Called To Break Up An Exorcism At A Home Depot

In “so weird you just can’t make it up” news: Police were called to a Home Depot in Pennsylvania to break up an exorcism taking place inside the store. Dickson City Police Department shared via their Facebook page they were called to the local Home Depot location at 3:26 PM on June 21 “for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle [sic] for the dead trees.” The PD’s post also notes, “They were escorted out of the building.”