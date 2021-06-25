Keeping The Monthly Child Tax Credit Coming, Limiting Risk Of Overpayments

(CBS Philadelphia) — Advance payments for the updated Child Tax Credit are due to start next week. Yet half of eligible Americans don’t know they’re coming, according to a recent study from Data For Progress. On July 15, parents with dependents will be sent the first installment of what could add up to $3,600 per child, whether they expect it or not. Those who aren’t aware may be pleasantly surprised. Those who are aware may want to take additional steps to ensure they receive what they’re owed or opt out of monthly payments in 2021 for a lump-sum payment next year. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, and Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant — three tools recently launched by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — come into play.