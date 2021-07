The word “trolls” no longer only means the green, lumpy and grumpy mythological character. Internet trolls, people who antagonize others virtually, have given the word a whole new meaning. Fascinated by their character, BYU professors Pamela Brubaker and Scott Church set out to discover why trolls exist and what makes them tick. They focused on Reddit users in particular, surveying 400 users to match certain personality traits. A common triad was found in online trolls: narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy. This combined with the most important trait schadenfreude, or finding pleasure in another person’s misfortune, creates a troll.