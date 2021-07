"Sous vide," which means "under vacuum" in French, is a cooking technique by which food is vacuum-sealed in plastic and then submerged in a water bath set to the precise temperature at which you want your finished product to be cooked to (via Anova Culinary). So, if your aim were to serve a rare steak, then after vacuum sealing your raw steak, you would immerse it in a water bath set to exactly 125 degrees Fahrenheit (the temperature at which a steak is considered to be cooked to "rare," according to Certified Angus Beef). If your aim is to serve that same steak medium well, then you would set the water bath to exactly 150 degrees Fahrenheit.