iHeartMedia Scores Fresno State Athletics Broadcast Rights.
Fresno State Athletics move from One Putt Broadcasting sports “940 ESPN” KFIG Fresno to iHeartMedia’s crosstown “Fox Sports Radio 1340” KCBL, with ancillary coverage on additional iHeart stations. Bulldogs games have aired on KFIG’s 50,000-watt Class B signal since 2013. While the move puts the games on a weaker signal – KCBL is a 1,000-watt Class C – it takes the team from a two-station cluster in the market to five and adds a larger streaming presence through the iHeartRadio app.www.insideradio.com