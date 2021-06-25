Rummage sale Saturday to benefit local troop

Interrupted by pandemic, benefit for food pantry continued to accumulate stuffBeavercreek United Church of Christ, aka "The Ten O'Clock Church," is hosting an enormous rummage sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 23345 Beavercreek Road, near Oregon City. Rummage organizer Kathy Lottmann said the sale started in March 2020, but was interrupted by the pandemic and had to close its doors before it was done. "We've continued to accumulate stuff over the past 15 months, and now we have a huge amount of items for sale," Lottmann said. "We depend on this fundraiser to help our church stay afloat, plus finance some of our local missions, including our food pantry." Lottmann said the sale will feature an abundance of vintage and collectible items along with clothes, shoes, books, housewares, bedding, seasonal decorations, toys, games, jewelry, tools, electronics, furniture, plants and more. For details, visit beavercreekucc.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}