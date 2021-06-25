Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Rummage sale Saturday to benefit local troop

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouts BSA Troop 112 will hold a fundraising rummage sale this Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the troop with gear, travel and other expenses. The rummage sale will be held at the First Presbyterian Church lot at the corner of Hinde and Temple streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

www.recordherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Troop#County Fair#Charity#Rummage#Scouts Bsa Troop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
lcnme.com

Bremen Pie Sale to Benefit Scholarship Fund

On July 3, The Patriotic Club of Bremen will hold a pie sale to benefit its scholarship fund. The Patriotic Club gives a $500 scholarship to every high school student from Bremen who graduates and goes on to further education. This year, the club may have to give 10 scholarships,...
hngnews.com

July 4 book sales to benefit Optimist Club

It is race day for Magnolia; she is nervous, yet excited. She wants to prove to herself she can cross the finish line. “Magnolia’s Mile,” a children’s book written by Milton resident Jennifer Johns, takes readers on a one-mile journey of determination and the discovery of what it feels like to accomplish a goal.
Punxsutawney, PACourier-Express

Book sale to benefit Punxsutawney Memorial Library

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Friends of the Library will be hosting its annual book sale during the Festival in the Park again this year as a fundraiser. The book sale will be July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the walkway between the borough offices and the library. The sale will be used books from all varieties of genres. The sale will benefit the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, as it does every year.
Sebastian County, ARArkansas Online

Giving back: Local charities benefit from gifts

Fort Smith Children's Shelter received a $11,440 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support youth ages 10-21 in the Sebastian County community. The funds will go toward the Get Real 24 program assisting teenagers who have aged out of the foster care system. Fort Smith Children's Shelter is one...
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Bridgewood Farm's cycling fundraiser set for July 4

On the morning of July 4, hundreds of cyclists will again take to the rolling hills between Conroe and Willis for Bridgewood Farm’s annual “Burn Your Buns” bike ride fundraiser. The major fundraising event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and like many other nonprofits Bridgewood Farms has...
wibqam.com

Local organization looks to raise money benefitting area kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This summer, one local organization will be trying to raise $30,000 to help kids living in Vigo and Clay County. Starting in June is the Y.M.C.A.’s Be A Change Maker 4 Kids campaign. This summer long campaign aims to support programs hosted by the Y, including after school activities, summer camp, or help reduce monthly membership costs for kids.
Posted by
2 On Your Side

Local charities team up for 3 For A Cause benefit concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three local charities with music roots but different missions came together Sunday for the first ever 3 For A Cause benefit concert, which included all local acts. The concert was put together by Music To Remember WNY, which uses music to help dementia patients; WNY Drummers for...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Wreaths Across America July contributions benefiting local charities

Wreaths Across America is asking the community to get a head start in contributions for wreaths at the Georgia National Cemetery, with some of those dollars helping local charities. During Wreaths Across America's Giving in July campaign, anyone who sponsors a $15 wreath from participating local charities will contribute $5...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Friends of Sinners Hosting Huge Rummage Sale in Owensboro

Friends of Sinners in Owensboro is hosting a huge rummage sale this weekend and there are thousands of items up for grabs. Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.
northwestgeorgianews.com

First Lutheran Church rummage sale begins July 15

Jun. 29—LAKE GENEVA — First Lutheran Church is holding its annual rummage sale from July 15 to 17 in the First Lutheran Church gymnasium, 1101 Logan St. The sale will run from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17.
Shelbyville Sentinel-News

Local teen organized St. Jude benefit

Learning to ride a horse was as natural as walking to Whitley Walls. The 13-year-old fell in love with these noble animals, and her passion moved the girl to set up a charity polo match July 10 to raise money for St. Jude Research Hospital. St. Jude tends to the...
Beavercreek, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Delayed 15 months, Beavercreek church rummage sale reopens

Interrupted by pandemic, benefit for food pantry continued to accumulate stuffBeavercreek United Church of Christ, aka "The Ten O'Clock Church," is hosting an enormous rummage sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 23345 Beavercreek Road, near Oregon City. Rummage organizer Kathy Lottmann said the sale started in March 2020, but was interrupted by the pandemic and had to close its doors before it was done. "We've continued to accumulate stuff over the past 15 months, and now we have a huge amount of items for sale," Lottmann said. "We depend on this fundraiser to help our church stay afloat, plus finance some of our local missions, including our food pantry." Lottmann said the sale will feature an abundance of vintage and collectible items along with clothes, shoes, books, housewares, bedding, seasonal decorations, toys, games, jewelry, tools, electronics, furniture, plants and more. For details, visit beavercreekucc.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
duboiscountyherald.com

Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Masks are recommended if not fully vaccinated. Social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizer will be maintained.
waynepost.com

First Presbyterian accepting Rummage Sale donations

First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W. Main St., will hold its annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7. Available items include kitchen and dining supplies, knick-knacks, glassware, holiday decorations, purses, backpacks, jewelry, toys, games, puzzles, home decor, linens, bedspreads, collectibles, gifts and books. The $2 per bag sale is on Aug. 7.
San Saba News & Star

Cancer benefit to be held for Susie Garza, Saturday, July 17th

Performance Talent is honored to host a benefit for Susie Garza who is battling cancer. The benefit will be held at Pepperbelly’s Mexican Restaurant in beautiful downtown San Saba on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm. Susie has been married to Lewis for 49 years, and...
wcyb.com

Saturday's Paws for the Cause Pet Festival to benefit PetWorks Animal Services

A new pet festival took place in Kingsport Saturday. The Paws for the Cause Pet Festival was sponsored by PetCare Cremations. The festival featured more than 40 vendors set up in PetCare's parking lot. Admission was free, and instead of charging vendors an entry fee, they asked for donations for...
Denver Post

Jam Sale to Benefit Students

On July 3, the Rotary Club of Littleton will be offering an array of delicious jams for sale at the Paris Street Market, in the Aspen Grove Center, in Littleton. All proceeds from the jam sale support Arty’s Food Bag, which helps feed children with food insecurities at Centennial Fine Arts Academy, a Littleton elementary school. For more information, visit: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3759/Stories/arty-s-friday-food-bag-program-rotary-hits-a-home-run.
jpinews.com

Local business raises over $6,000 during a one-day benefit

When a beloved family suffered a tragic loss, a local business stepped up in a big way to show love and support. Andrew and Leia Tucker of Horse Cave, who also attend Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow, lost their youngest child, Carsyn Drew Tucker, on June 16 after a tragic accident. Carsyn was only three-years-old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy