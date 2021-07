United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it is purchasing 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft to its fleet, in its biggest ever order and the largest by an individual carrier in the last decade, making a strong bet on a recovery in travel. The company said its 'United Next' plan will also see it retrofit 100% of the remaining mainline, narrow-body fleet to improve the customer experience, increase premium seats per North American departure by 75%, create bigger overhead bins, put seatback entertainment in every seat and install the industry's fastest WiFi. The company expects to...