Western Digital My Book NAS Devices Being Factory Reset Remotely

WebProNews
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital is advising users to disconnect their My Book NAS devices from the internet, following multiple reports of devices being remotely wiped. My Book NAS devices are popular external backup options and have the ability to be used on a LAN for remote backup. Unfortunately, on June 23, users started reporting their devices being wiped remotely, according to BleepingComputer.

