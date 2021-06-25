Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) & Sony Pictures Entertainment present An Anniversary Celebration of John Singleton

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the cast from “Boyz N the Hood” and “Baby Boy” as they celebrate the legendary John Singleton and his work. ABFF PLAY is a live and on demand streaming service featuring free and pay-per-view events that showcase Black culture. The platform offers a wide range of entertainment content, including festivals, stand-up comedy, stage plays and film retrospectives, as well as rentals of premium independent films.

chicagocrusader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Singleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Film#Endeavor Streaming#Ios#Fire Tv#Roku#Streamland Usa Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Society
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMySanAntonio

Film Festival Flix Celebrates Ten Years of Empowering Film Festivals to Thrive

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Born of a desire to bring high-caliber festival films out of obscurity and to the eyes of the world, Film Festival Flix has been innovating technology and marketing solutions for film festivals for ten years. Ten years of connection, art, and growth. Ten years of elevating film festivals. Ten years of bringing the art of thousands of filmmakers to passionate audiences around the world.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

19th Annual Global Peace Film Festival Returns In Person (September 21 – 26) and Virtually (September 27 – October 3)

GPPF Brings Orlando to the World Through Virtual Access. Following a successful pivot in 2020 to both safely distanced in-person events combined with virtual online feature and short films to be enjoyed from the comfort of home, the 19th annual Global Peace Film Festival (GPFF) returns this year with a similar hybrid format to deliver a robust program that includes thought-provoking films and art exhibits for people all over the world.
sedona.biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘A Crime on the Bayou’ premiere July 13

Award-winning, timely and important documentary debuts at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. (July 3, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Crime on the Bayou” on Tuesday, July 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.
Musicculturemap.com

American Festival for the Arts presents Summer Music Festival Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. American Festival for the Arts presents Summer Music Festival Showcase, featuring the AFA Summer Music Festival Symphony and String Chamber Orchestras, along with Meliora Winds, a woodwind quintet comprised of founding AFA faculty artists.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Oscar-Winning Florian Zeller's 'The Son' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” which will star Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman, Variety has learned. SPC, which previously worked with Zeller on “The Father,” acquired rights for North America and a string of international...
Sedona, AZquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Sedona Film Festival Inspires, Entertains, Touches Lives, Attracts Thousands

The event, usually held in late February, ran from June 12-20, as it was postponed because of the pandemic. The entertainment industry brings us beauty, makes us think and laugh, and touches our hearts. The 27th Sedona International Film Festival, June 12-20, did just that with more than 180 films, from documentaries to feature films and animated shorts, and special celebrity appearances and performances.
MoviesDeadline

1091 Pictures Boards North American Rights To Debut Horror Film ‘Lair’

EXCLUSIVE: Storyboard Media has sold North American rights for horror Lair to Hunt For The Wilderpeople and American Animals distributor 1091 Pictures. Corey Johnson (Morbius) stars with Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandre Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth) and newcomers Anya Newall, Alana Wallace and Lara Mount. The film follows Dr. Steven...
MoviesHyperallergic

At Third Horizon Film Festival, Caribbean Films Reflect on Layered Pasts, Presents, and Futures

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». MIAMI — There is a certain beauty to the portraiture of cinema, in being able to showcase the stories of individuals and places that aren’t often highlighted. For years now, Third Horizon Film Festival has offered these unique glimpses into communities across the Caribbean and their diaspora, through intimate and flat out fun social gatherings. This year, things look a little different, with a primarily virtual event for their fifth edition. As their mission statement notes, the decision was made “in consideration of the precarious public health scenario across the Caribbean — as well as in communities of color in the US, so overlooked in the recent tangle of pronouncements and new guidelines.”
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

BlackStar Film Festival 2021: 10th anniversary lineup revealed

BlackStar Projects, which celebrates Black, brown and Indigenous film and media artists, has revealed the films selected for the 10th annual BlackStar Film Festival. The festival will take place virtually Aug. 4-8, with select in-person screenings in Philadelphia. In total, it will feature 80 films. Shakespeare in Clark Park returns...
Moviesmostmetro.com

SIB Celebrates Black Storytelling in Film

A new movie series is kicking off tonight at The Neon, curated by Dana Graham, Founder and Creative Director of Scripted in Black (SIB). “This movie night series is a chance for the community to celebrate the importance of Black storytelling and the way it honors the multi-dimensional layers of our culture, experience, and perspective,” explained Graham. Tickets for tonights event may be purchased on The Neon’s online ticket site.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

San Francisco Frozen Film Festival (July 14-18)

Celebrating 15 Years of Providing International Film to the San Francisco Bay Area and Beyond. Streaming On-Demand July 14th to the 18th!. We are very excited to be celebrating our 15th anniversary this July of bringing amazing film and art events to the Bay Area from around the globe. With the last year of continued uncertainty with Covid-19, our international film festival successfully pivoted to make our full and entire international film festival program online/on-demand streaming July 14th to the 18th! After all, the show must go on!
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival Presents “The Creative Power of BIPOC Editors”

Documentary, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, Jean Tsien, Lillian Benson, Sam Pollard. “If I could log in right now I would,” Dawn Porter raved in one of the many enthusiastic testimonials sprinkled throughout Full Frame’s engaging “The Creative Power of BIPOC Editors,” an online launch/celebration of the BIPOC Documentary Editors Database. Expertly edited (surprise surprise), the swift-moving event (approximately an hour long) took place on June 3rd but is still well worth checking out. Whether you’re a veteran producer looking to hire beyond the usual (white) suspects or a student just beginning to build your reel, this database instruction manual/guide to best BIPOC hiring practices/panel discussion/showcase of the diversity of BIPOC work (completely forgot that Jason Pollard edited Dylan Bank and Daniel DiMauro’s Get Me Roger Stone) is jam-packed with stellar advice. (Not to mention entertainment. The “Editor Habits” segment includes a breakdown of “Must-Have Snacks”: “Does coffee count as a snack?” “Cheetos with chopsticks – otherwise your keyboard gets dirty.”)
MoviesThe Township Journal

ESU presents Thomas Edison Film Festival ‘Evening Under the Stars’

East Stroudsburg University (ESU) will open its campus to the community for an evening of entertainment under the stars on Wednesday, July 28. ESU, in cooperation with the Thomas Edison Film Festival, will host a free screening of the Animated Short Films from the Festival’s 2021 40th Anniversary Tour on the University’s Main Quad, located at the center of campus at 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy