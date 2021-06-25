The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) & Sony Pictures Entertainment present An Anniversary Celebration of John Singleton

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». MIAMI — There is a certain beauty to the portraiture of cinema, in being able to showcase the stories of individuals and places that aren’t often highlighted. For years now, Third Horizon Film Festival has offered these unique glimpses into communities across the Caribbean and their diaspora, through intimate and flat out fun social gatherings. This year, things look a little different, with a primarily virtual event for their fifth edition. As their mission statement notes, the decision was made “in consideration of the precarious public health scenario across the Caribbean — as well as in communities of color in the US, so overlooked in the recent tangle of pronouncements and new guidelines.”