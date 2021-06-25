The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) & Sony Pictures Entertainment present An Anniversary Celebration of John Singleton
Join the cast from “Boyz N the Hood” and “Baby Boy” as they celebrate the legendary John Singleton and his work. ABFF PLAY is a live and on demand streaming service featuring free and pay-per-view events that showcase Black culture. The platform offers a wide range of entertainment content, including festivals, stand-up comedy, stage plays and film retrospectives, as well as rentals of premium independent films.chicagocrusader.com