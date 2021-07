It has been reported that the data has been obtained by a hacker who is unknown as of this point and it has been stated that the hacker consists of data of about 700 million LinkedIn users, It seems like that the company owned by Microsoft is seeing another setback as this is for the second time that there has been a massive breach of data and this time it has become really disastrous as this time the data of 700 million users have leaked and that can be a big concern for the company when it comes to the privacy right of the customers and they can be in some trouble because of this.