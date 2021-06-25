Cancel
Video: Anthrax Remember Stomp 442, Dan Spitz’s Departure, and Working with Dimebag

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthrax have released the latest episode of their Anthrax 40 for 40 video series, which celebrates the band’s 40th anniversary by taking a look at each individual ‘Thrax album over the course of the coming weeks. That will all lead up to a special career-spanning livestream performance on July 16 (the band’s actual 40th anniversary).

