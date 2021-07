One Hit Away struck this reader like a thunderbolt. Who among us does not have a friend or family member with severe addictions? Like watching a car or train wreck in slow motion, reading Jordan P. Barnes’ memoir One Hit Away brought this reader into the grim daily reality of addiction—life on the street and the mental and physical pain that the addict deals with. Like descending ever deeper into Dante’s lower circles of hell, the protagonist does the same. Redemption and recovery miraculously appear with the strong support of family and true grit. The author grew up in Hawai‘i but his story is universal. —Buddy Bess, founding owner and publisher of Bess Press.