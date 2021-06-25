How Much Should You Tip Housekeeping At Extended Stay Hotels?

We’ve stayed at many types of hotels from Park Hyatts to Comfort Inns. We always leave a tip for housekeeping every day of our stay, if that’s the appropriate social norm for the country we’re in. I understand some rooms are harder to clean than others due to size or the number of things that need to be changed, I can readily figure out the appropriate amount to leave on the pillow (or with a note letting them know the money is theirs to take).