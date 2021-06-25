16 LGBTQ+ Owned Food And Drink Brands To Support Now And Always

From the aptly named Dyke Beer to Cowgirl Creamery to Diaspora Co., these are some of our favorites. Rainbow capitalism is a term that gets tossed around a lot during the month of June. It’s when companies who don’t say boo about LGBTQ+ people 11 months of the year suddenly churn out colorful products looking to capitalize on Pride. In a perfect world companies would stop doing this and amp up their allyship -- the real kind -- year round. But since we don’t live in a perfect world, there’s a way you can use your dollars to fight against rainbow capitalism and get some wonderful, delicious products at the same time. Consider skipping the big labels in favor of shopping these 16 LGBTQ+-owned brands the next time you need spices, chocolate, coffee, or ice cream.