Environment

Latest wave of heavy rain winding down. More expected tonight, Saturday.

By Paul Merzlock
WGNtv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadar indicates that heavier showers, t-storms have exited the area. Though scattered bands of showers will continue into early afternoon, the system (known as an MCS, or mesoscale convective system) that brought upward of 3″ of rain to parts of the area overnight and this morning, will be entering a diurnal down-time when such storm clusters typically weaken or dissipate. The radar image below shows the circulation center of a feature known as an MCV, or mesoscale convective vortex (denoted by the red “X”). It was exiting NE Illinois at 10:30 this morning indicating that widespread heavy rains have ended…for now.

#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Mcv#Ne Illinois
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

Early Saturday morning storms bring heavy rains and some damage

The storms that hit very early this morning brought a lot of rain and lightning (leading to power outages) and also brought down some limbs and trees around the area too. Rain amounts averaged in the 2″ to 2.5″ range from most of the submitted information, but it definitely looks like south of Vandalia and Interstate 70 got the heaviest rains early this morning.

