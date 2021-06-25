Latest wave of heavy rain winding down. More expected tonight, Saturday.

Radar indicates that heavier showers, t-storms have exited the area. Though scattered bands of showers will continue into early afternoon, the system (known as an MCS, or mesoscale convective system) that brought upward of 3″ of rain to parts of the area overnight and this morning, will be entering a diurnal down-time when such storm clusters typically weaken or dissipate. The radar image below shows the circulation center of a feature known as an MCV, or mesoscale convective vortex (denoted by the red “X”). It was exiting NE Illinois at 10:30 this morning indicating that widespread heavy rains have ended…for now.