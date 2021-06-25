Cancel
Start Your Day with a Smoothie!

 16 days ago

Starting your day with a smoothie is quick, easy, and delicious! You can step up your smoothie game with a tropical piña colada recipe from the Author of Wandering Palate, Erika Schlick. Wandering Palate is a collection of healthy recipes that helped Erika heal from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions.

