Very few things in modern computing probably scare people more than the thought of losing years of data in a blink of an eye. That nightmare, unfortunately, became a reality for thousands of owners of Western Digital’s discontinued My Book Live storage last week. Years’ worth of files, photos, videos, and everything in between were remotely erased because of some malicious actors that may have been competing with each other. What makes matters worse is that Western Digital itself may have had a hand in actually enabling one of two vulnerabilities that made this remote mass-wipe possible.