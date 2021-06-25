Ryan Jay Reviews "F9: The Fast Saga" and More!

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin thought Han was “gone for good” before F9 got on the road. The filmmaker talked to Digital Spy about Justice For Han and that surprise return during the big trailer. A lot of the franchise’s fans were sad when the movie got delayed due to the global pandemic. But, when a clip finally materialized, it was all smiles from most of the fanbase as Sung Kang returned to play ultracool snack enthusiast Han. Tokyo Drift is a bit of a weird moment in the franchise and the loss of that character makes it an even stranger watch in retrospect. However, the Fast Saga is trying to make good with one of the most beloved elements of their ensemble cast. (Funny enough, F9 presents a big victory lap moment for a bunch of the Tokyo Drift fans as Lucas Black makes a return too.) Check out what the director had to say about all of this down below.