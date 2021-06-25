Cancel
Ryan Jay Reviews "F9: The Fast Saga" and More!

 16 days ago

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Whether you're looking for an action-filled sequel, or a modern horror film, Ryan has you covered. Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

Related
Posted by
The Independent

New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.ORIGINALS7 JulyMajor Grom: Plague Doctor 9 JulyFear Street Part 2: 1978 How I Became a Superhero Last SummerThe Water Man Read more: Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV...
Posted by
BGR.com

Netflix's new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Hanford Sentinel

Filmaniacs: The 'Fast Saga' revs back into theaters

Summer is back and fueled by a high-octane thrill ride! “F9: The Fast Saga,” the newest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is here. Vin Diesel returns playing Dominic Toretto, the face of series and he’s bringing his “family” with him. It’s been four years since the last installment...
albuquerqueexpress.com

'F9: The Fast Saga' smashes pandemic-era opening record

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Universal's action film "F9: The Fast Saga" dominated North American box office with a huge 70 million U.S. dollars opening from 4,179 theaters, smashing pandemic-era weekend box office record in the region. According to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore, it's the biggest...
GeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
ComicBook

F9: Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Thought Han Was "Gone For Good"

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin thought Han was “gone for good” before F9 got on the road. The filmmaker talked to Digital Spy about Justice For Han and that surprise return during the big trailer. A lot of the franchise’s fans were sad when the movie got delayed due to the global pandemic. But, when a clip finally materialized, it was all smiles from most of the fanbase as Sung Kang returned to play ultracool snack enthusiast Han. Tokyo Drift is a bit of a weird moment in the franchise and the loss of that character makes it an even stranger watch in retrospect. However, the Fast Saga is trying to make good with one of the most beloved elements of their ensemble cast. (Funny enough, F9 presents a big victory lap moment for a bunch of the Tokyo Drift fans as Lucas Black makes a return too.) Check out what the director had to say about all of this down below.
rcreader.com

Defying Gravity: "F9: The Fast Saga"

The ninth installment in the Fast & the Furious series and, thanks to 2019's unfortunate and awkwardly titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the tenth in the franchise, director Justin Lin's F9: The Fast Saga opens like Days of Thunder, middles like James Bond, and closes like a Corona commercial. In between those mile markers, the movie also manages to suggest a lost Indiana Jones sequel, a live-action Road Runner cartoon, a week-ending episode of Days of Our Lives, and a biggest-bicep competition in which the only entrants are Vin Diesel and John Cena. (Sorry, Vinnie, but Cena gets the prize.) Needless to say, I ate it all up with a spoon.
GeekTyrant

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA Takes The Ridiculousness of the Franchise To Another Level

The Fast and Furious franchise gets more and more ridiculous with every film that’s made. It’s what I’ve come to expect, so when I go to see these movies, I go for the over-the-top stupid entertainment that they offer. When it comes to F9: The Fast Saga, it takes ridiculousness and stupidity to a whole new level! This is one of those “it’s so bad it’s good” kind of movies where you have to watch it with friends so you make fun of how absurd it is while you watch the film.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Kristen Stewart Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart showed they had great chemistry when they first collaborated on 2009 coming-of-age comedy Adventureland, so there were high hopes that the duo would be able to replicate that dynamic in an entirely different genre when they re-teamed six years later for action comedy American Ultra, which just hit Netflix.
Posted by
CultureMap San Antonio

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.
Portsmouth Times

"F9: The Fast Saga" good time for turning off engines

We had three weeks of AWESOME horror movies. Obviously, that’s one of my go-to genres. This week we switch gears (pun intended) with action-adventure. The Fast and Furious series has spanned 9 films (hence the title F9) and one spin-off. Hobbes and Shaw which we reviewed earlier this year. This always a mixed bag. I can remember when the first one came out in 2001. I had a Ford Thunderbird and of course wanted neon lights like in those movies. I thought I was so cool. The lights broke by the way. I remember the quality of the films started to fail after the 2nd one.
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: F9 - Review

Justin Lin, director of the best film (Fast Five) in this now 10 strong (with at least two more movies on the way as things stand) is back for another go at the long-running franchise that has been going strong for almost two decades. F9 is the latest in an attempt at escalation for the series which really feels like there’s no chance of it slowing down any time soon, bringing back veteran Han played by the legendary Sung Kang. Taking place after Han was killed off in Furious 7 and Tokyo Drift (don’t ask), the film brings him back with gutso whilst making things personal for Dominic Torretto and his gang of street racing super-spies – Han is not the only ghost from the past, and F9 stays true to the core theme that has made the best films in the franchise work as well as they have done: “family”.

