Efforts to make aviation and aerospace companies more diverse and inclusive must “not fall off the agenda” as the industry rebuilds from the pandemic. That is the plea from Sumati Sharma, founder and co-chair of the Women in Aviation & Aerospace Charter (WIAAC), a UK-based campaign to encourage organisations to adopt and promote diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategies, including empowering women to seek careers and promotions in what have traditionally been male-dominated sectors.