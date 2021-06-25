Yes, You Can Cancel Your Refinance. What You Need to Know About the Right of Rescission

If you are planning on selling your home, you might be wondering if you need a septic inspection. Fortunately, this is not uncharted territory. In fact, more than 1 in 5 homes in the United States rely on a septic system to dispose of their wastewater, and in New England states like New Hampshire and Maine, over half of all homes are served by a septic system. Houses with septic systems are bought and sold every day. So, read on to find out what you can do to prepare your home, and septic system, for sale.