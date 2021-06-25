Cancel
Yes, You Can Cancel Your Refinance. What You Need to Know About the Right of Rescission

By Stephen J. Bronner
Cover picture for the articleInterest rates continue to remain incredibly low, making it more tempting than ever for homeowners to refinance their mortgages. Before taking the next step, however, it’s important to understand the ins and outs of refinancing, including how to stop the process if necessary. Although rare, people seeking a refinancing of their home mortgage can back out of it, even after signing and submitting the documents. This is called the right of rescission.

