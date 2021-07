Renville County Parks are rocking again this year! The Renville County EDA and Park Departments are continuing their kindness-spreading treasure hunt for park goers. More than 150 painted rocks, with inspirational messages and themes, have been hidden throughout Beaver Falls, Birch Coulee, Mack Lake, Skalbekken, and Vicksburg County Parks. When you find a painted rock you’re asked to photograph it and post the photo to Facebook by tagging @RenCoParks. Finders are encouraged to leave the rock for others to find or replace it with a painted rock of their own.