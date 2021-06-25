Cancel
Doctor Just Issued This COVID Warning for USA

By Alek Korab
In America, it's almost unfashionable to express concern about COVID-19 but one doctor in the UK collected some data that proves we shouldn't be too complacent just yet. The Delta variant, which is more transmissible than any before it, is likely going to become the dominant staring of COVID in America, leaving anyone vulnerable at risk—and all of us at risk if it continues to spawn, and develop an even more dangerous mutation. Dr. John Campbell, known for his clarity when breaking down the finer points of this pandemic, shared 5 points everyone should read to stay safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

